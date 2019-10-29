KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's possible for kids to play competitive sports year round.

Others choose to focus on one sport, but is that good for your child's health?

The National Athletic Trainers' Association released new guidelines this week encouraging parents to scale back.

"I can remember growing up, we would have after school practices and maybe one or two games a week," said mother Cory Dickson.

Dickson has nine-year-old twins who are plenty active.

"Now, I feel like our children have something every single day of the week," Dickson said.

The National Athletic Trainers Association said that kind of schedule can take a toll on a young body.

It said young athletes shouldn't play a single sport for more than eight months per year, they shouldn't participate in a sport for more hours per week than their age, and should have at least two days off per week from training and competition.

The association said parents should wait as long as they can before having their kids specialize in one sport, because focusing too much on one sports can lead to feeling burned out or increase injury chances.

Devin Driscoll owns D1 Hardin Valley, which trains kids as young as seven- years-old to help them achieve their athletic goals.

He said he sees more injuries and burnout than he used to, and said that could be due to the business-like nature of youth sports.

"I think that's the trend...It's a business," Driscoll said. "Youth sports is a massive business, and people want to be a part of that, and that's unfortunate because it shouldn't be about that."

For Dickson, she plans to move forward by being open with her kids.

"If you can do that and you see that there's this passion in that child's eyes and that's what they want to do and you can encourage and support that, I think that's great," Dickson said. "But if you find a situation where it is a kicking and screaming and they don't want to go--it might be time to do something else."

Driscoll said communication is key.

"I think that's important--whether it be here or at school or wherever else, is that those athletes have someone they can communicate with, that that person can the communicate with the parents," Discoll said. "Because sometimes, they're not going to tell their parents everything."

Dickson said it's important for parents to ask their kids about their schedule and how their body is feeling on a consistent basis.