The Tennessee Men's Basketball Team is dreaming big for March Madness -- but in order to win big in the tournament, they need to eat big.

For at least one player, that meant making one last stop to a local fast food favorite before heading to Columbus.

Vol Hoops tweeted a video Wednesday after they arrived in Ohio. In it, player Jordan Bowden was harboring a tiny bit of jealousy for his own teammate, John Fulkerson.

►Mastering March Madness: What are the odds the Vols win it all?

"Just got to Columbus. Getting ready to take care of business. John got to get his Pal's before we left. I didn't get to get mine," Bowden lamented.

It's a feeling many East Tennesseans know all too well -- particularly those living in Knoxville far from a Pal's Sudden Service craving a Sauceburger. The Northeast Tennessee chain specializes in burgers and hot dogs, and many sing Pal's praises to the Smokies.

One thing's for sure -- Fulkerson is a Pal's fan.

"I got my Pal's man. I'm ready to go. Let's get it," he said.

Let's hope those Frenchie Fries give Fulkerson the boost the Vols need come Friday (or that the lack of Frenchie Fries won't weigh heavy on Bowden). The No. 2 seeded Vols will face off against Colgate Friday at 2:45 p.m.

Our 10Sports crew will be there in Ohio for the start of the Big Dance.

►VOTE! Rick Barnes is a finalist for Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year & you can help him win!