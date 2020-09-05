Runners from across the country and here in Knoxville came together to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia while out jogging on February 23 near Brunswick, Georgia. On Thursday, a father and son were taken into custody and charged with his murder after calls for their arrests grew when video surfaced, showing the apparent shooting.

Arbery would have turned 26 on Friday, May 8. In honor of him, the social media campaign #IRUNWITHMAUD was started to encourage people to run or walk 2.23 miles -- the mileage being the date he was shot -- in dedication to Arbery.

In Knoxville, dozens of runners with the Knoxville Track and Field Club logged in a 2.23 mile run Friday.

The 'I Run With Maud' Facebook page has tens of thousands of likes and followers from around the country, with thousands of people posting their 2.23-mile runs.

The arrests of Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, come months after authorities said the pair followed and confronted Arbery with guns, after they said he looked like a man they suspected of breaking into houses in their Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery, authorities said.

On Friday, the McMichaels had their first court appearance where they were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. A judge did not set bond for either of them.