The U.S. Department of Justice said immigration agents took a Guatemalan mother of two into custody Wednesday -- claiming she had been convicted of entering the U.S. illegally a year ago.

According to Bryan D. Cox, public affairs for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents took Elena Felipe-Mateo into custody on Feb. 5, pending the outcome of legal proceedings in federal immigration court.

According to Cox, Felipe-Mateo had been convicted on a federal charge of illegally entering the U.S. on Jan. 22, 2019. Cox said she had been temporarily released from custody on humanitarian grounds because she was pregnant at the time, but said they took her back into custody now that she no longer is pregnant and the humanitarian factor "no longer exists."

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition claims the woman was separated from her two young children -- saying she has an asylum case pending and a court date later this year.

Cox said the two children were placed into the custody of their biological father, who was not detained.

"The decision to detain Ms. Felipe-Mateo was made based on the totality of the circumstances in her individual case, which included verification that her children have been placed in the custody of their non-detained biological father," he said. "A decision is then made on a case-by-case basis based upon the totality of the circumstances. Any suggestion that this agency indiscriminately arrests unlawfully present persons is simply false."

