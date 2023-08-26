Ijams to host 'Bard in Bloom' performance, merging Shakespeare with musical theatre and opera

Sunday afternoon, people will have a chance to enjoy a concert that merges Shakespeare with melodies from theatre, art songs and opera.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is giving people a chance to enjoy a performance that takes a unique approach to Shakespeare, merging his plays with melodies found in musical theatre and opera.

The performance is called "Bard in Bloom: A Shakespearean Concert in the Garden" and will bring together the legendary playwright's works with the grandeur of opera and the enchanting music heard in other plays. During the performance, artists will bring the poetry and drama from Shakespeare's works to life through melodic tales.

The event will be from 2:30 p.m. through 3:30 p.m. at Ijams Nature Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students, and children under five years old can attend for free.

People can also bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and will be seated on the lawn in front of the pavilion near the front entrance of the Ijams Visitor Center. In case of rain, the event may be moved indoors or be postponed.