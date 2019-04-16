FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is bringing its programs to children and families in Farragut.

The center said it understands traveling to South Knoxville can be difficult for some people so it wanted to bring Ijams to them.

The new initiative started last year with Ijams partnering with Farragut Parks and Recreation to host family-friendly events that bring the great outdoors a little closer to home.

The next outing is an egg hunt at Founder's Park on Campbell on Saturday, April 20 at Founder's Park.

This is not an ordinary Easter egg hunt, though. Families will be scouring various habitats to search for the different places animals in Tennessee lay their eggs.

You can register online through Thursday, April 18 at 5 p.m.