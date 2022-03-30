ICE: No detainees taken to TN to be released, agency communicating with Nashville organizations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they are working with organizations that will help migrants with hotel arrangements, and "onward movement."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that as of Dec. 23, they have not taken migrants to Tennessee to be released. However, they said they are speaking with organizations in Nashville that volunteered to help migrants that could be taken to the Nashville area.

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations said they anticipate the organization will help migrants with hotel arrangements and "onward movement." As part of its contingency plans, ICE usually notifies local and state officials when it starts working with organizations that could offer support to migrants.

However, on Dec. 20, Governor Bill Lee said he was told by ICE that "they plan to release single adult detainees in Tennesee while they await court proceedings."

"We are demanding the Biden administration reverse their plan for detainee relocation. In the meantime, we’re also discussing options with the TN Attorney General & our federal delegation," he also said on social media.

Several other elected leaders released similar statements. Representative Tim Burchett (R - TN) called for the Department of Homeland Security secretary to resign.

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R - TN) and Bill Hagerty (R - TN) also wrote to ICE to "express deep concern after recent reports our offices have received that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will soon transport busloads of illegal immigrants to Tennessee."

ICE said that migrants placed on its non-detained docket are enrolled in its Alternatives to Detention program which uses different kinds of technology, case management, and other tools to make sure migrants follow the conditions of their release.

To be eligible for the ATD program, migrants must be at least 18 years old, "effectively removable from the U.S.," and be going through the immigration process. ICE also said they weigh criminal record, immigration history, community ties, flight risk, and whether the migrant poses a potential threat to public safety when deciding if they should be released from detention.

ICE said it allows them to monitor migrants closer, with different levels of supervision.

The levels of supervision that a migrant must follow are determined by current immigration status, criminal history, compliance history, community or family ties, being a caregiver or provider, medical conditions, and other humanitarian factors.

They also said migrants need to regularly check in with a deportation officer.

They also specified that in some circumstances, migrants are required to stay in detention by law. They also said migrants are vetted whenever they are encountered at the border against public safety databases. Any who pose a threat to public safety are detained.

Migrants who are released pending the outcome of their immigration proceedings need to provide an address or use the address of a support organization located in their destination city.

ICE released a statement about how their program works. It is available below.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) makes custody determinations daily, on a case-by-case basis, and in accordance with U.S. law and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy, considering the merits and factors of each case while adhering to guidelines, and legal mandates. Noncitizens apprehended and determined to need custodial supervision are placed in detention facilities and those released from secure custody are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) non-detained docket. ERO officers weigh a variety of factors when making general custody determinations, including criminal record, immigration history, community ties, flight risk, and whether the individual poses a potential threat to public safety. Noncitizens placed on ICE’s non-detained docket are enrolled in ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program. ATD uses technology, case management, and other tools to manage noncitizens’ compliance with release conditions.”