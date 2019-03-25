OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The improper disposal of cigarette butts likely started a fire that left four Oak Ridge families without a place to live.

The fire was reported at 2:10 p.m. on Friday in the 200-block of Waddell Circle. When the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters made sure everyone was out and quickly put out the fire.

The people who lived in the apartment said they heard a “whooshing” sound from outside while watching TV, and when they opened the back door, the deck was on fire. The fire spread from the deck and into the interior of the apartment and attic.

Oak Ridge Fire Dept.

One side of the building was seriously damaged and the power had to be cut off to the rest of the building until the wiring can be inspected and repaired.

Four families lived in the four-unit apartment complex. The Red Cross helped them with temporary shelter. No one was hurt.

The people who lived in the apartment where the fire started told investigators that they had been smoking and one of them may have emptied cigarette butts and ashes into a cardboard box about 20 minutes before the fire was discovered.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department says its important to dispose of smoking materials safely. The advise using a non-flammable container with a lid that is partially filled with sand or water, and you should empty the contents regularly.

To ensure all cigarette butts and ash are out, you should soak them in water before putting them in the trash.