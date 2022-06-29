In-person naturalization ceremony set for July 7 - first since COVID-19 hit

About 150 people will take the oath of allegiance at the City County Building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time since COVID-19 hit, dozens of foreign-born people living in East Tennessee will gather as one for an emotional and meaningful ceremony -- to become an American citizen.

The first such in-person event since January 2020 in Knoxville will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building, said Jason Huffaker, deputy clerk in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

During the pandemic, virtual ceremonies were held to swear in new U.S. citizens.

About 150 people are expected to take the oath July 7, Huffaker said. Living within the boundaries of the Eastern District, they'll likely be coming from as wide a stretch as Winchester to Bristol for the Knoxville occasion.

It's a happy moment, something many participants have waited years to realize, Huffaker said.

The mayors of Knoxville and Knox County are expected to welcome the soon-to-be citizens.

U.S. District Court Judge Katherine A. Crytzer will deliver remarks.

Participants will also take the oath of allegiance, which among other things calls on them to pledge to support the U.S. Constitution, to renounce allegiance to any foreign state, to carry arms on behalf of the country if summoned and to do work of "national importance under civilian direction when required by law."

Once they take that oath, they'll become American citizens. They'll also receive a certificate.

It's something many have worked hard to get, going through a process that includes taking a test of their knowledge of U.S. history and civics.

Many natural-born Americans take their citizenship for granted. To those who have worked to gain citizenship, it's solemn and unforgettable, Huffaker said.

"This day to these people -- it's right up there with the birth of their children," Huffaker said. "It's a really eye-opening experience to see how important it is for these people."