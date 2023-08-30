TWRA increases management for ATV use on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced additional trail management on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced it is working to create new trails, safety regulations and mapping initiatives for ATVs and OHVs in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

The Agency is developing 100 miles of new trails on the New River and Ed Carter Unit, according to a release, New River trail is expected to be completed by 2025.

TWRA is partnering with The Nature Conservancy to create the Ed Carter Unit trails. The Trails may be closed during periods of maintenance or for safety concerns.

Over the 25 years, NCWMA has grown from 53,000 acres to almost 204,000 acres. There are currently 100 miles of managed trails on the Sundquist Unit. The new additions are expected to expand total trail access on the WMA to approximately 300 miles.

TWRA has received funding to create a 20-mile connector trail through the Royal Blue Unit that will link the Sundquist Unit with the New River Unit, with work on the project to begin next year.

“Our goal is to have a sustainable, managed trail system that can be enjoyed by all users for years to come while focusing on the primary objective of the WMA, which is wildlife management,” said NCWMA Manager Keith Thomas. “It is always the priority of TWRA to place the safety of our sportsmen, conservation of our lands, and the wellbeing of our wildlife resources at the forefront of our efforts.”

Some historic trails will be converted to seasonal hunter-access trails for safety and to better accommodate all user groups.

OHV regulations require all riders to stay on designated trails on the WMA.

To address growing safety concerns, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to restrict alcohol use on WMAs to designated locations only such as agency-maintained campgrounds.

All riders are reminded that Driving Under the Influence (DUI) laws apply on state-managed trails and public roads. Children under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet while riding.