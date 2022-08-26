IndiaFest will include food, music and dancing on Saturday

Anyone who wants to experience Indian culture will have a chance at the Hindu Community Center on Saturday.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Music will echo throughout Lenoir City on Saturday while dancers gather at the Hindu Community Center for a celebration of Indian culture.

It will all be for IndiaFest's return after it was canceled last year and the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During events held in previous years, dancers and cooks gathered in downtown Knoxville for a day filled with celebrations and good meals.

On Saturday, visitors to the Hindu Community Center will be able to bring their families to try Indian food and learn about Indian culture. The event will be free and people will be able to take advantage of a shuttle service to get there after parking nearby.

The Hindu Community Center is located at 8580 Hickory Creek Road.