x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IndiaFest will include food, music and dancing on Saturday

Anyone who wants to experience Indian culture will have a chance at the Hindu Community Center on Saturday.
Credit: IndiaFest

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Music will echo throughout Lenoir City on Saturday while dancers gather at the Hindu Community Center for a celebration of Indian culture.

It will all be for IndiaFest's return after it was canceled last year and the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During events held in previous years, dancers and cooks gathered in downtown Knoxville for a day filled with celebrations and good meals.

On Saturday, visitors to the Hindu Community Center will be able to bring their families to try Indian food and learn about Indian culture. The event will be free and people will be able to take advantage of a shuttle service to get there after parking nearby.

The Hindu Community Center is located at 8580 Hickory Creek Road.

You asked for it East Tennessee and we made it happen. India-Fest 2022 is happening Saturday, August 27 at the Hindu Community Center. See flyer for details. We can't wait to see you there.

Posted by IndiaFest Knoxville on Monday, August 8, 2022

RELATED: 10About Town: Creepycon, the Knox Asian Festival and Sunset on Central

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Spirit of Día de los Muertos exhibition opens at McClung Museum

Before You Leave, Check This Out