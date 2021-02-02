The man was allegedly physically pushed out of the car and robbed by his supposed 'friends.'

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), along with several other Alabama law enforcement agencies, helped a 23-year-old man get back home after he was robbed and abandoned in Montgomery by some "friends" he was traveling with.

Willinaus Bolin, 23, was on his way from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Florida with some "friends" when they allegedly physically pushed him out of the car and robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery. MCSO said they left Bolin with nothing but the clothes on his body.

He told police his "friends" took the money he had earned by mowing lawns for several days.

Officers with the Montgomery Police Department helped Bolin, who is autistic, get in touch with his family. His family told police that his father was killed during 9/11, his mother is diabetic and disabled and he has no other family.

Montgomery police transported Bolin to Vestavia Hills, where the Vestavia Hills Police Department was contacted. VHPD made attempts to purchase a bus ticket and flight for Bolin, but nothing was available. This kicked off a chain of kindness.

VHPD transported him to the Fultondale Police Department, which transported him to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Ferguson with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office met up with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and Bolin and purchased him food and something to drink.

Sgt. Ferguson then contacted Lt. Flanagan with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and made arrangements to help Bolin continue on his journey home.