KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents who signed up for text alerts from Knox County's emergency alert program initially didn't get all the information they needed during Wednesday's large fire at a North Knoxville recycling center.

A text alert sent at 2:50 p.m. read, "Evacuate [area description] now Fire reported at [location]."

Obviously, some important information was missing from that first text.

They Knox County Emergency Management Agency did send a follow up ten minutes later with more complete information, saying "If you are in an area that is being affected by the black smoke from the fire at Hancock Street move to an area unaffected, use common sense if you're unable to move shelter in place turning off your HVAC unit."

An email sent at 2:51 did contain all the relevant information: "If you are in an area that is being affected by the black smoke from the fire at Hancock Street move to an area unaffected, use common sense if you’re unable to move shelter in place turning off your HVAC unit."

An hour later, a follow up email read, "If you are in an area that is being affected by the black smoke from the fire at Hancock Street move to an area unaffected, use common sense if you’re unable to move shelter in place turning off your HVAC unit."

Residents can sign up for emergency text alerts in Knox County here.

