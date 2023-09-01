Federal judge blocks Blount Co. District Attorney from enforcing Tennessee's anti-drag law at Blount Pride festival

The ACLU sued on behalf of drag performer Flamy Grant and Blount Pride after District Attorney General Ryan Desmond warned them of possible prosecution in a letter.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. District Court Judge J. Ronnie Greer issued a ruling blocking Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond from enforcing Tennessee's "Adult Entertainment Act," at a festival celebrating the Blount County LGBTQ+ community on Saturday.

Greer's order said Desmond cannot enforce, detain, arrest or seek warrants to enforce the act and cannot interfere with Blount Pride's festival.

The Adult Entertainment Act makes it unlawful to perform "adult cabaret entertainment," on public property or in a place where children can see. The Act defines "male or female impersonators" as adult cabaret entertainment, a classification that the ACLU said targets drag performers.

In Shelby County, earlier this summer, District Judge Thomas L. Parker ruled it unconstitutional, saying it violated First Amendment rights, and barred the attorney general there from enforcing it. The District Attorney's Office appealed that decision, and the Memphis-area lawsuit is going through the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Their ruling would apply across all districts in Tennessee.

He said it restricted free speech and was vague.

"Judge Parker's 70-page opinion is well-written, scrupulously researched, and highly persuasive," Judge Greer wrote. "The court, based on the parties' arguments at this juncture in the proceedings sees no reason to 'break new ground' on the constitutional issues."

District Attorney General Desmond sent a letter to Blount Pride arguing Blount Pride was "marketing itself in a manner which raises concerns that the event may violate certain criminal statutes within the State of Tennessee." His office would prosecute violations of the Adult Entertainment Act, Desmond wrote.

The ACLU sued Desmond and other law enforcement in Blount County, to prevent enforcement of the law.

Judge Greer ordered parties involved in the lawsuit to appear at the James H. Quillen Courthouse in Greeneville, Tenn. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, for a preliminary injunction hearing.