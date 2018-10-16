Injured Tennessee State football player Christion Abercrombie will be discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday and transported to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, according to TSU officials.

Abercrombie, a sophomore linebacker from Atlanta, suffered a head injury in a game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29.

► More: Injured TSU player Christion Abercrombie is now breathing on his own

The Shepherd Center specializes in brain injury rehabilitation.

“We thank everyone for their love, support and prayers," Abercrombie's mother Staci said. "Keep praying.”

Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery shortly after being taken Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Coach Rod Reed visited Abercrombie Monday night. Reed said Abercrombie opened his eyes for him, squeezed his hand and smiled.

“It just shows the power of God," Reed said. "This is, in my opinion, a miracle that he’s being discharged after such a traumatic experience. Thank you for all of those who sent up prayers. We’re looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Abercrombie's condition was upgraded over the weekend from critical to stable.

He was taken off a ventilator on Sunday and was able to breath on his own.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved