Inskip Elementary School student with special needs walks away from school

The Knoxville Police Department said the student was not supposed to be left alone but was unattended in the cafeteria.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Inskip Elementary School student walked out of the lunchroom last week and ended up on Glenoaks Drive last Wednesday.

The Knox County Schools Security Incident Report said the School Security Officer learned a student had left the cafeteria.

The officer said she saw the student leaving the building around 10:46 a.m. from the old main entrance as she was watching school security cameras.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded on Glenoaks Drive around 11 a.m. and found the child wandering, unsupervised.

KPD said they notified school staff, who walked the student back to school.

The incident report said the student received special education. Knoxville police said the student was supposed to have constant supervision but was left unattended.

Knox County Schools said it has created a safety plan for the student because of this incident. That means the district would create a plan to "meet the specific safety needs of the student," Carly Harrington, the district spokesperson, said.