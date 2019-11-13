KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remember when Tennessee Vol Trey Smith posted a video last year, asking Vol fans to donate coats to Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM)?

According to a Wednesday Facebook post from KARM, Smith's video reached Vol fans in some unexpected places.

The nonprofit posted a photo of a donated coat -- and a note from the sender. KARM said a U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea saw Smith's tweet.

The sender wrote this note: "God bless! I saw Trey Smith on Twitter asking for coats. This comes from South Korea!"

KARM's Coats for the Cold drive provides coats for people who need them in the Knoxville area. The nonprofit's post thanked the soldier:

"We were amazed and deeply moved by this soldier's generous kindness from halfway across the world," the post read.

Smith's original tweet was from November 2018. He asked Vol fans to "join [him] in showing the world why we are called the Volunteer State."