The non-profit used Facebook Live to connect with the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many non-profits are missing out on opportunities to hold important fundraisers during the pandemic.

Instead of hosting a traditional fundraiser, Interfaith Health hosted a Facebook event to raise money Thursday night. Patients and board members had a chance to tell their stories during the event.

"We kind of threw this thing together in the past couple weeks, and we put a lot of work into it," Aaron Price, the Director of Development and Public Relations, said. "A lot of people really don't know what we do, so it's going to be a great chance for the public to tune in and get a really behind the scenes look at what we do."

Interfaith Health Clinic is a nonprofit that gives medical help to uninsured workers in East Tennessee. It also gives dental care, mental health counseling and prescription medications to people who otherwise would not be able to afford it.