Charging laptop battery 'possible cause' of Oak Ridge house fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Three people are safe after a house fire at 687 West Outer Drive on Friday morning, according to a release from the city of Oak Ridge.

Officials said fire crews arrived on the scene at 10:06 a.m. to find the house "fully involved in fire" and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

One man escaped through a window and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. He was treated on the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital. Several pets were inside, including two cats and a dog. They were rescued, but the other four pets were not located.

The fire was under control by 10:20 a.m., and crews were on the scene investigating and putting out hot spots until about noon, according to officials. American Red Cross assisted the three people who lived there.

ORFD said a preliminary investigation showed the possible cause of the fire was a laptop battery charging on a desk.

There were no working fire alarms in the home, according to the release. The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms.