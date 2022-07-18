Charging laptop battery 'possible cause' of Oak Ridge house fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Three people are safe after a house fire at 687 West Outer Drive on Friday morning, according to a release from the city of Oak Ridge.
Officials said fire crews arrived on the scene at 10:06 a.m. to find the house "fully involved in fire" and heavy smoke coming from the roof.
One man escaped through a window and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. He was treated on the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital. Several pets were inside, including two cats and a dog. They were rescued, but the other four pets were not located.
The fire was under control by 10:20 a.m., and crews were on the scene investigating and putting out hot spots until about noon, according to officials. American Red Cross assisted the three people who lived there.
ORFD said a preliminary investigation showed the possible cause of the fire was a laptop battery charging on a desk.
There were no working fire alarms in the home, according to the release. The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms.
For a free inspection of your smoke alarms, contact the ORFD at 865-425-FIRE (3473).