A Pellissippi State culinary arts professor is still teaching at the community college, even after an internal investigation found he sexually harassed a student.

Administrators did not suspend or terminate Tom Gaddis, even after three allegations of sexual harassment and allowing sexual harassment to happen were investigated by the community college from 2012 through 2015. Instead, Pellissippi State President Anthony Wise sent a written reprimand to Gaddis.

Wise wrote, “If any additional allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment are brought against Dr. Gaddis, the college will take immediate action.”

In one instance detailed in the investigative report completed by the school, Gaddis asked Caitlin Knight, a former Pellissippi State student, to change clothes in front of him.

“She was asked to change from her chef’s coat into a chef’s coat supplied by Dr. Gaddis while Dr. Gaddis remained in the office,” the school’s investigative report found. “He then pulled her into his lap and slapped her on the butt on her way out of the office.”

In an interview with 10News, Knight said Gaddis used his position as coordinator of the culinary arts program to pressure her into situations that made her feel uncomfortable.

"It was well known around that he had the ability to get you a job or to blacklist you," Knight said. "It's really startling and hard to go back to and think about. It started with hugs and then the hugs got longer, the touches more lingering. Then closer to more inappropriate places, then pats on the butt as I was going by or leaving."

In another instance, Gaddis reached down Knight's pants and grabbed her underwear to give her a wedgy while others were around in the classroom.

Knight is outraged by the school's lack of punishment for a man she said preyed on her while she was vulnerable.

"A grown man who has power, whether he's your professor or the dean of the program, he definitely used that power over me and other women," Knight said.

In 2015, faculty member Holly Knowling filed a report with the college alleging Gaddis engaged in behavior that was construed as sexual harassment.

Knowling said she supports the other two women who filed the reports, but declined to comment further as she is a member of the faculty.

Pellissippi State responded with the following: "All actions taken by Pellissippi State were done so under the policies and assistance of the Tennessee Board of Regents system office," the school wrote. "We take every allegation and complaint seriously. A safe environment for teaching, learning and working is critical to any academic institution, including campuses free from harassment and discrimination in all its insidious forms."

Gaddis recently stepped down from his position as coordinator of the culinary arts program. He has notified the university that he plans to take a medical leave in the fall, but states that he will still "assist with administrative duties," as the doctor permits.

Gaddis established the hospitality program at Pellissippi State in 1996 and was named hospitality educator of the year in 2008 by the Tennessee Hospitality Association.

In the written reprimand, Wise also told Gaddis he cannot touch any student, cannot have closed door meetings with students, and must complete sexual harassment training.

Knight says she hopes other women who have been through similar situations feel empowered to come forward with their own stories. She hope Gaddis is given a harsher punishment.

"It is extremely disappointing," said Knight. "It was a huge opportunity for administrators to take responsibility and take action and say this is a broken system."

