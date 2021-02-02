Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Blount County

The bodies were discovered Saturday.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of two bodies Saturday night.

The unnamed people were in a home on Hopewell Road, according to BCSO spokeswoman Marian O'Briant.

Authorities were alerted about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Circumstances of the deaths – including how long they may have been there – haven’t been released.

Neighbors told WBIR the house has been reported for drug activity in the past.