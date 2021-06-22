Investigation underway after dead body found floating in Richland Creek, police say

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at E.T.S.U. for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found floating in Richland Creek on June 16.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a call of a dead body floating in Richland Creek behind 103 Leming Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they found a man, identified as Earl M. Taylor, 36, of Rogersville, dead in the creek.

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at E.T.S.U. for an autopsy.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.