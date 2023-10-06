Investigation underway after fire displaces residents in 6 units at Blount County complex

Blount County Fire Protection District sent 22 personnel. Alcoa fire authorities assisted.

LOUISVILLE, Tennessee — Blount County Fire Protection District is investigating what caused a fire that displaced residents Thursday afternoon of six units in a Wrights Ferry Road apartment building.

No one was injured at Meadowland Townhouses, according to Capt. Kermit Easterling. Firefighters rescued a dog from the unit at which the fire broke out.

The Red Cross is helping residents in the units forced out at 3605 Wrights Ferry Road.

The blaze was initially reported on one apartment's back deck. Flames went up the side of the building and got into the attic, according to Easterling.

Most of the units didn't sustain fire damage. They did sustain water damage, Easterling said.

The roof sustained fire damage.

The initial call went out at 5:36 p.m. Thursday. The fire was under control by 6:41 p.m.

Twenty Blount County Fire Protection District personnel went to the scene. Alcoa fire authorities assisted.

Easterling said the property had working smoke alarms. It's always good for residents of any kind of home to have working smoke alarms, Easterling said. They save lives.