Investigation underway after woman killed while attempting to cross Alcoa Hwy., police say

Police said that at this time, all involved parties are accounted for and the investigation is ongoing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed while attempting to cross Alcoa Highway early Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Around 1:45 a.m., KPD responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the busy roadway near Topside Road.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that the pedestrian had died, KPD said.

Crash reconstruction personnel responded to investigate the crash.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it is believed that the female pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when she was struck by first one vehicle and then another seconds later.