Investigation underway after South Knox County house fire; no one injured

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a house fire reported in South Knox County early Friday morning.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 1208 Navy Drive around 3:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a single-family house fully engulfed by flames with a partial roof collapsed.

The crews brought the fire under control but the overhaul and cleanup were extensive due to the amount of debris in the collapse, Rural Metro Fire said.

According to Rural Metro Fire, no one appeared to be at the house at the time of the fire and the Knox County Sheriff's Office is trying to contact the property owner.