KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The University of Tennessee Spirit Team needs some serious lessons in bookkeeping.

That's the conclusion of a state Comptroller's Report released Thursday that found numerous oversights, flaws and questions about how the team has handled money in recent years.

Among the problems: The team apparently collected some $1,580 in cash receipts that it couldn't account for. The money dated from a 2017 clinic and 2018 cheer tryouts. It never was deposited, according to a report.

The investigation, spanning January 2017 through Aug. 31, 2018, showed multiple people had access to collections and sometimes kept it at their house.

"Due to a lack of internal controls, investigators were unable to determine who was responsible for the missing money," the report states.

As a state investigation was underway earlier this year, the spirit team coordinator in June "claimed that she found at her residence a packet containing cash totaling approximately $2,047 as well as Spirit Team related documents, which included donated vouchers for smoothies and receipts totaling $277 for purchases made with cash."

The coordinator is not named in the report.

The money she said she found at home ended up going to the UTK Athletics Business Office in August, according to the Comptroller's Office.

Investigators found other irregularities.

"During our investigation, Spirit Team personnel found an envelope in an unsecured desk drawer located in the Spirit Team office that contained cash totaling $275.50," according to the report.

Spirit Team personnel said they thought the cash probably was for uniforms. They receipted it and deposited it with UTK's Athletics' Business Office.

The Comptroller's investigation has been referred to the Knox County District Attorney's Office, according to the report.

The Spirit Team includes Smokey's handlers as well as cheer, dance, and mascot teams.

UT Cheer Coach Joy Postell-Gee retired in July. She'd been in paid leave about a year while the UT Office of Equity and Diversity, or OED, conducted an investigation into whether she had discriminated against several students.