GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for your help after more than 30 cows were stolen from a farm in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 16 on Cox Hill Road.

Investigators said the thieves used gates located on the farm to make a cattle chute into trailers.

A neighbor heard two diesel trucks on the farm around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-798-1800 or 423-972-7000.

This story initially appeared on WCYB.com.