The Scruffy City is looking for its next dog Mayor.

Young-Williams Animal Center is electing a dog as the Mayor of Scruffy City! Nominate your pup by Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m. EST for a chance at this honorable title.

The shelter said the Scruffy City Mayor is a symbol for Knoxville as the Pet-Friendliest City.

The winner will be honored with a plaque in the lobby of Young-Williams Animal Center and be invited as the guest of honor to YWAC's annual Mardi Growl Parade and Festival in March.

The Top 10 Canine Candidates will strut their stuff in front of a panel of celebrity judges, including 10News reporter Marc Sallinger, on Oct. 18 at Scruffy City Hall at 6 p.m.

Sallinger has said he will be wearing his infamous pug t-shirt so be sure to look for that.

"A series of pawsitively pointed questions will be asked to narrow down to three candidates," a release from the shelter said.

Online dollar voting will begin the night of the Top 10 Canine Candidates show and go through Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

In-person voting will continue through 3 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Furry Fall Festival.

The dog who raises the most money for Young-Williams will be the next Mayor of Scruffy City!

Donations raised through these dogs' campaigns will be used to provide food, shelter and veterinary care to our community’s homeless pets.

For more information check out their Facebook page.

