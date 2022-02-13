Isaiah 117 House 'spreads the love' and awareness for foster care

Isaiah 117 is a Tennessee-based non-profit organization helping children transition from their homes into foster care.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A local non-profit wants to not only spread the love, but also raise awareness about foster care.

The non-profit is hosting a fundraiser to “spread the love” across Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Virginia and Texas.

If you are interested in spreading the love, you can nominate someone you love by filling out a form on the Isaiah 117 House website. After it is submitted, the nominee’s yard will be covered in hearts and signs for 24 hours.

"We had one lady nominate her mom. She said she is older and has literally been in the house for a year," said Kristi Whitehead, program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House Knox County.

This is the 2nd year in a row the non-profit has spread the love. Whitehead said with COVID, people needed a little something extra to cheer up their spirits.

Not only is the non-profit spreading the gift of love, but it is also spreading awareness about needing more foster homes.

"We have almost 800 children in foster care here in Knox County," Whitehead said. "We do not have enough foster homes."