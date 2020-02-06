IStandWithYou photoshoot brings Alcoa together

They captured pictures of friends, families and strangers coming together to support each other.

ALCOA, Tenn. — On Monday night, two photographers brought dozens of people together with a photoshoot to show support among all races.

They held the event at Springbrook Park in Alcoa.

"I want to see something peaceful done. I saw a picture on Facebook that had no words that were two little kids and I thought just how that speaks volumes so I wanted to see pictures that were of unity and love and people coming together," said Joy Gornto, who organized the event on Facebook.