KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (4:00 p.m.): The Knox County Health Department said air quality in north Knoxville could be affected by the fire as it continues to burn.

"Those in the area who are having any physical symptoms associated with smoke exposure (trouble breathing, chest pain, etc.) that don’t resolve after going inside or after taking their prescribed medications should seek medical care immediately," a news release from the health department said.

Knox County Air Quality Director Lynne Liddington provided residents with advice on what to do if they're near the smoke.

“To protect your health, it’s important to remember that if you can see or smell smoke, move away from the area,” she said in the release. “If you cannot move away from the smoke, shut your doors and windows and turn off your air conditioning units. If you are driving through the smoke, roll up your windows and turn your air conditioning to recirculate, so you are not drawing the smoke into the vehicle.”

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Knoxville Fire Department is now evacuating approximately 65 homes. The homes affected are on the south side of the fire from Morelia Ave. from Pershing St. to Cornelia, a tweet from KFD said.

They are being evacuated to the Emerald Youth building on Central Ave, where the Red Cross will be on site to assist. Buses are at Cornelia and Morelia to take residents away from the scene, the Knoxville Police Department added in a tweet.

Knoxville Police Department - TN EMERGENCY EVACUATION ALERT: The Knoxville Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the areas of Morelia Avenue between Cornelia and Pershing. There are buses at the corner of...

KFD spokesperson DJ Corcoran said they decided not to wait until it's too late to evacuate those nearby.

Corcoran they've been dealing with explosions and wind shift as they work to fight the fire, but there are no injuries to civilians or firefighters at this time.

About 40-50 firefighters are working there now. They have had several propane tanks explode on the property, and KUB has cut gas lines and electricity to the property.

They are hoping it does not rain because that would negatively affect their efforts to put out the fire.

The current clear air conditions allow the smoke to escape upwards, officials said. Rain would push the smoke down and negatively affect the low ceiling and could trap chemicals.

Corcoran said a fire of this magnitude will create its own winds as it sucks for air to feed itself.

Firefighters have not had any issues with people coming too close to the scene, and those nearby have been very respectful as they work to protect people and their homes, Corcoran continued.

Fires like this are difficult to put out, said Corcoran, because the source of the fire is buried under so much debris. It's very labor-intensive and could take days.

The owner told fire investigators that a piece of equipment backfired and a plume of smoke ignited a pile of paper. Arson investigators are on the scene and will confirm what started the fire.

KUB said they had cut power to about 700 homes for a short time to make sure that infrastructure is not damaged. Most power is back on for residents.

UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): Explosions can be heard from the site of the large fire at the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling center. Crews on the scene say that could be fuel tanks exploding.

The Salvation Army is opening up its gym to those who have left the immediate area because of heavy smoke from the fire, or who have lost power of been forced to turn off their air conditioning. It's located at 409 North Broadway. They are offering food and a cool play to stay if needed. If the residents are able, they're asked to bring a pillow or sleeping back with them.

KFD is not concerned about air quality for the general public, but people in the immediate area affected by the heavy black smoke should leave if possible. If they cannot leave, they should close doors and windows and turn off their HVAC unit.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): The Knoxville Fire Department said it could take hours, possibly days to put out a massive fire that has broken out at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a big trash fire," said Capt. DJ Corcoran.

Fire officials are not concerned about air quality because most of the smoke is dissipating in the atmosphere. Only people in the immediate area affected by the heavy, black smoke are asked to move to an unaffected area or shelter in place with the doors shut and HVAC turned off.

\UPDATE (2:10 p.m.): The Knoxville Fire Department has asked residents in the area to evacuate if they are in the area that is being affected by the black smoke from a massive fire that has broken out at on the property of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling.

KFD says if people in the area are unable to leave the area they should shelter in place and turn off their HVAC unit.

Original Story: A large plume of black smoke can be seen across most of Knoxville as a massive fire has broken out at on the property of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling.

The building is located at 2742 Hancock Street, which is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in North Knoxville.

No one in the building was injured, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. All 25 employees inside at the time of the fire had been accounted for as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Propane tanks stored at the location also exploded, KFD told 10News. It was considered a 2 Alarm fire as of 2 p.m. They are urging residents to avoid breathing in the fumes and to shelter inside.

Mutual aid is coming from Rural Metro Fire, KFD said.

The fire department is on the scene, and tweeted that the fire is in the recycling yard. It said paper cardboard and plastic is burning as crews work to extinguish the fire.

KFD said not the entire 10 acre lot was on fire and expected to be on scene "a long time."

10News reporters on the scene said they experienced multiple explosions and saw pieces of flying burning cardboard several blocks away from the fire.

Christenberry Elementary School is on a soft lockdown. No one is allowed to leave the building at this time, a staff member told 10News. Buses can not currently get to the school because the roads are blocked as firefighters work to put out the fire.

DJ Corcoran, a spokesman for KFD, told 10News the fire likely started from a backfire from a vehicle used to transport items. KFD believes flames shout out of the exhaust pipe, which set some of the materials stored there on fire.

