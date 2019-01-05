KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.) Explosions can be heard from the site of the large fire at the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling center. Crews on the scene say that could be fuel tanks exploding.

The Salvation Army is opening up its gym to those who have left the immediate area because of heavy smoke from the fire, or who have lost power of been forced to turn off their air conditioning. It's located at 409 North Broadway. They are offering food and a cool play to stay if needed. If the residents are able, they're asked to bring a pillow or sleeping back with them.

KFD is not concerned about air quality for the general public, but people in the immediate area affected by the heavy black smoke should leave if possible. If they cannot leave, they should close doors and windows and turn of their HVAC unit.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): The Knoxville Fire Department said it could take hours, possibly days to put out a massive fire that has broken out at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a big trash fire," said Capt. DJ Corcoran.

What's burning is paper, cardboard, and plastic, which is what the company recycles. The burning plastic is what's causing that heavy, black smoke.

The fire is about one acre of a 10-acre lot, KFD said. They are working to keep it from spreading. They don't believe there's any danger to nearby homes. There have been no reported injuries.

Fires like this are difficult to put out, said Corcoran, because the source of the fire is buried under so much debris. It's very labor-intensive and could take days.

The owner told fire investigators that a piece of equipment backfired and a plume of smoke ignited a pile of paper. Arson investigators are on the scene and will confirm what started the fire.

KUB said they had cut power to about 700 homes for a short time to make sure that infrastructure is not damaged. Most power is back on for residents.

Fire officials are not concerned about air quality because most of the smoke is dissipating in the atmosphere. Only people in the immediate area affected by the heavy, black smoke are asked to move to an unaffected area or shelter in place with the doors shut and HVAC turned off.

PHOTOS: Massive fire at Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling A large plume of black smoke can be seen across most of Knoxville as a massive fire has broken out at on the property of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling. The building is located at 2742 Hancock Street, which is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in North Knoxville.

UPDATE (2:10 p.m.): The Knoxville Fire Department has asked residents in the area to evacuate if they are in the area that is being affected by the black smoke from a massive fire that has broken out at on the property of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling.

KFD says if people in the area are unable to leave the area they should shelter in place and turn off their HVAC unit.

Original Story: A large plume of black smoke can be seen across most of Knoxville as a massive fire has broken out at on the property of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling.

The building is located at 2742 Hancock Street, which is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in North Knoxville.

No one in the building was injured, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. All 25 employees inside at the time of the fire had been accounted for as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Propane tanks stored at the location also exploded, KFD told 10News. It was considered a 2 Alarm fire as of 2 p.m. They are urging residents to avoid breathing in the fumes and to shelter inside.

Mutual aid is coming from Rural Metro Fire, KFD said.

The fire department is on the scene, and tweeted that the fire is in the recycling yard. It said paper cardboard and plastic is burning as crews work to extinguish the fire.

KFD said not the entire 10 acre lot was on fire and expected to be on scene "a long time."

10News reporters on the scene said they experienced multiple explosions and saw pieces of flying burning cardboard several blocks away from the fire.

Christenberry Elementary School is on a soft lockdown. No one is allowed to leave the building at this time, a staff member told 10News. Buses can not currently get to the school because the roads are blocked as firefighters work to put out the fire.

DJ Corcoran, a spokesman for KFD, told 10News the fire likely started from a backfire from a vehicle used to transport items. KFD believes flames shout out of the exhaust pipe, which set some of the materials stored there on fire.

Rebecca Nealy

We have multiple crews on scene and will update the story as we get more information.