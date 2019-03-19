KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Knoxville woman has a newly clean and dry basement thanks to the help of others.

Janice Moore's basement flooded during the heavy rain on February 23. A restoration company discovered the water issues when they dropped by to check on her during the downpour, and they volunteered to fix the damage for free.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

RELATED: Knox Co. flooding caused est. $32M in property damage, affected nearly 1200 homes and businesses

RELATED: Stranded Union County residents use boats to get in and out of homes

"You can't hardly find someone who is gonna take the time. It's a blessing, it has to be, because I didn't know which way to go," said Moore.

"We treat customers like family so if someone has a problem and I know everyone in that area, then I'll call and check on our customers," said Jesse Cornett with Hometown Restoration Group.

Lowe's donated a new sump pump and some supplies to fix up the basement.

RELATED: Jefferson County woman denied flood insurance, house now under 12 feet of water

RELATED: What does flood insurance cover and do I need it?