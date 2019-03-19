KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Knoxville woman has a newly clean and dry basement thanks to the help of others.

Janice Moore's basement flooded during the heavy rain on February 23. A restoration company discovered the water issues when they dropped by to check on her during the downpour, and they volunteered to fix the damage for free.

"You can't hardly find someone who is gonna take the time. It's a blessing, it has to be, because I didn't know which way to go," said Moore.

"We treat customers like family so if someone has a problem and I know everyone in that area, then I'll call and check on our customers," said Jesse Cornett with Hometown Restoration Group.

Lowe's donated a new sump pump and some supplies to fix up the basement.

