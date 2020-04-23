LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tune in to 10News at 5 & 6 on Thursday for more on the fire's anniversary.

A year ago, the Loudon County courthouse was consumed by fire.

On April 23, 2019, huge flames and black smoke rose from the historic, 150-year-old building as firefighters desperately tried to save it.

Despite their best efforts, the roof, attic and second floor that housed the courtrooms were destroyed. Everything not burned was inundated with smoke and water.

Officials deemed it "a significant if not total loss" that night but soon vowed to rebuild and reopen, even if it took years to accomplish.

They've kept that promise.

The renovation is underway, but there's still a ways to go.

The historic Loudon Co. Courthouse, one year after a fire nearly destroyed it.

WBIR

“The planning, there was a little bit more extended planning than some might have liked but I think it was necessary to renovate our golden lady,” said Loudon Co. Mayor Buddy Bradshaw.

It will likely be another 18 months or so before the work is complete, Bradshaw said. But it will be worth it.

"We expect her and plan to have her look just like she did the night she caught fire. We’ll be able to actually upgrade the interior to the point of ADA standards and new electronic standards. And you know when she caught fire a year ago we found five different kinds of wiring,” Bradsaw said.

Crews have already stabilized the walls are now using a crane to remove fire-damaged debris from inside the historic structure.

They still don't really know what caused the fire, which sparked in the bell tower, but officials think it was likely an electrical issue.

What's important now is getting her back.

“This has been a landmark for years, it attracts visitors. Course, downtown is kind of the heartbeat of London city, but of course, I think our courthouse is the heartbeat of not just Loudon city as well, but Loudon county,“ Bradshaw said.