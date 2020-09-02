KINGSTON, Tenn. — From the moment Hannah Robinson stepped inside Noah's Event Venue, she knew it would be perfect.

"When I found Noah's, I fell in love," Robinson told 10News. "It was elegant and rustic."

On Dec. 2, she and her fiance paid an $850 deposit. In the two months since, they've shelled out another $600 in monthly payments.

She's not confident she can get that money back. On Thursday, a federal bankruptcy judge ordered Noah's Event Venue to close its remaining reception halls, including the one Robinson booked at in Kingston.

"My belly dropped," Robinson said. "I immediately started crying when I found out that it’s true... It kind of brought you back to ground zero because you can't do anything for your wedding without a wedding venue."

Across East Tennessee, other soon-to-be brides are stressing too. Cheyenne Richardson of Murfreesboro was planning her May 16 wedding at the venue.

"My fiancé and I are super upset by this closure and are honestly left hanging with no idea what to do," Richardson said. "We had every other aspect of the wedding figured, including deposits for other vendors for that day at that venue."

Richardson said her caterer called her after hearing from another client about the closure. Just a week ago, Richardson said she talked to the employees and set up a meeting on March 7 to review her final layout and design.

"There was no hint of closure," she said. "I was actually asked if I wanted to spend more money."

Lindsay Barrows owns the local wedding professional network "The Bride Link." She said she has been in contact with brides left in limbo by Noah's bankruptcy.

"We are connecting brides with venues that have available dates and discounts and are willing to work with them," Barrows said. "My understanding is Noah's will be contacting brides starting Monday and I have no idea if that includes offering to refund deposits."

In the meantime, she suggested brides contact their credit card companies to report a fraudulent charge. She has also been in contact with the owners of the building Noah's Event Venue occupies to see if there is a way to keep it open.

"Right now, they are working to keep the building secure, change locks and get all of the information from Noah's," Barrows said. "The closest dates [at the Kingston location] are 2/20 and 2/22."

If you were booked at the Noah's Event Venue in Kingston, Barrows said you can email your name and wedding date to admin@thebridelink.com for help.

