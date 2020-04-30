KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 25 years, Liz Byrd has had Tony McMahan by her side.

She described him as an outgoing person who enjoys the outdoors and four-wheeling. Most importantly, she said he's the love of her life.

"He would go out of his way and go above and beyond to help absolutely anybody," Liz Byrd said. "But, we have not heard his voice in almost a month now."

Liz said Tony had some abscess pockets in his spine and the infection spread to his bloodstream. He's been on life support at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville since April 1.

Before that, he was hospitalized for a week in Sevier County.

"It's just devastating," Liz said. "We think about him every minute of every day."

It's not a coronavirus-related infection. However, all area hospitals have restricted visitors that are "not deemed vital to patient care" as a precaution.

While some elective surgeries and services will resume next week, visitor restrictions will remain in place.

"I just feel like we should be there with him," Liz Byrd said. "It's extremely hard. A crucial part of recovery is having your friends and family there with you."

Tony is on a ventilator and is therefore unable to respond to his family when they call to check-in. They said they're hopeful the tracheostomy tube he received will help wean him off the ventilator.

Plus, the doctors and nurses have helped show Tony that he's still loved.

"I know it's silly to call down there and ask somebody, 'Please tell him we love him and we're thinking about him,'" Liz said. "They're going in and doing that for us and that means a lot. It means a lot."

Liz knows that's she not alone. Other families and nursing home residents are affected by similar visitor restrictions put in place to prevent any further coronavirus outbreaks.

In her case, family and friends constantly checking in have helped her get through this tough time.

"I get phone calls every day asking how he's doing. That's what's kept me going," Byrd said. "I asked God to give Tony the strength to let him know that we're there with him even when we may not be physically there."

Their 19-year-old son Nicholas McMahan is hoping others will do the same.

"Stay really strong through all this," Nicholas said. "Be there for one another."

