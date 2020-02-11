It's hog-hunting season at Big South Fork

The National Park Service issued a notice Monday that hog-hunting season is underway and the Tennessee side of Big South Fork is a prime hunting ground.

It's not every day you'll hear a conservationist say, Kill as many as you like.

But when it comes to hog-hunting season at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee, you're free to harvest what you find of the wild animal right now so long as you follow the rules.

Conservationists consider the wild hog a nuisance, an invasive exotic species. It can do great harm to national parklands, local farms and residential areas.

To hunt them at Big South Fork you'll need to make sure you use the appropriate weapon and have the appropriate paperwork.

A permit costs $5 and can be purchased online here. You'll also find more information about hog-hunting at that link.

The season goes through February 2021.

According to the Park Service, individual hogs are sometimes spotted in Kentucky, but there are no known wild hog populations on the Kentucky side of Big South Fork.