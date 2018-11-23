According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million people plan to shop over Thanksgiving weekend. Hundreds of them headed to Tanger Outlets in Sevier County on Thanksgiving night alone.

Carla Boudreaux came from Louisiana to shop in East Tennessee.

"Couldn't wait to get here. This is our third year in a row together here all the way from Nola," she said. "Our husbands are riding around looking for parking spots and we're shopping!"

Marc Hightower, a Sevier County local, said he felt the strain of crowded parking lots.

"It's madness. I was looking at one spot and this lady got out of her car and started screaming at someone. It's Christmas, people, be nice!" he said.

A WalletHub survey found 14% of items priced for Black Friday are actually not discounted, so experts recommend doing your homework before you shop and staying civil while you do so.

"I honestly expected I was gonna have to come out here and fight," Andrew Rogers from Claiborne County joked. "I may be wanting to buy her something a little special," he said about his girlfriend as he headed to the jewelry store.

