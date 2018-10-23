KNOXVILLE — Months after moving out of the Quarry Trail apartment complex, some University of Tennessee students are disputing new cleaning charges they said they received recently.

The apartment complex sent photos along with bills to several students along with photos showing what it says it had to clean.

Students say the photos actually show a clean apartment and the bill is excessive.

Emily Settle, a UT graduate student studying accounting, is one of the students who contacted 10News to complain about the bills.

I cleaned for hours my bedroom and my bathroom included.

"They charged me for cleaning my toilet and my sink and my bathtub which I've cleaned all three of them," she said.

And she's not the only one with complaints.

Several other UT students also sent 10News their bills from Quarry Trail.

They have line items like $12.50 to clean a window sill, $50 to mop the bathroom floor and $100 to take out the bathroom trash.

The president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of East Tennessee said these types of charges are not typical, unless the apartment is really bad.

"I mean if you leave the apartment trashed and leave garbage all in it certainly that could apply for a cleanup," he said.

Binkley said Tennessee state law mandates landlords to notify tenants of cleaning charges within three days of move out---and tenants have recourse if they disagree.

"If the landlord says there is something wrong, the tenant has the right to go in and inspect that and if they disagree they need to disagree in writing and they can actually take the landlord to court," he said.

Settle said she the company is taking advantage of students youth and inexperience with rental agreements.

"The only reason they do this to us is because we're college students and they just think that if they charge us we'll pay it because we don't know any better," she told 10News. "And I just want them to know that we do know better and it's not fair."

