It's nearly time for one of our favorite parts of the week: Goodnight with Dolly!

Each Thursday night at 7 p.m., Dolly Parton snuggles into bed and reads some of her favorite bedtime stories from the Imagination Library to kids across the world.

The 'Goodnight with Dolly' series premiered a couple weeks ago and has been a huge hit.

For her third installment tonight, Dolly will be reading Anna Dewdney's 'Llama Llama Red Pajama.'

You can watch Dolly when the video premieres on the Imagination Library's Facebook and YouTube pages:

The books featured in the series include: "The Little Engine That Could" by Watty Piper; “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long; “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney; “I Am a Rainbow” by Parton; “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn; “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell; “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen; “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper; “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña; and “Coat of Many Colors” by Parton.

The Imagination Library is also holding a giveaway. People that publicly share a photo or video of their family watching 'Goodnight with Dolly' on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok using the #goodnightwithdolly hashtag will have a chance to win a signed copy of the 'Goodnight with Dolly' book. The Imagination Library said one winner will be chosen each week.

