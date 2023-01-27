'Time to take your shot' | Digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starts Friday

Hamilton's first performance will be on Feb. 7 in the Tennessee Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for lottery winners, for $10 each.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who wasn't able to grab tickets to Hamilton in the Tennessee Theatre will have another shot to see the show. The theatre and producer Jeffrey Seller announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starting Friday.

Tickets will be available for every performance for $10. The lottery for a chance at the $10 tickets opened at 10 a.m. on Friday and will close at 12 p.m. on Feb. 2, for the first week of performances. Then, the lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 and close at 12 p.m. on Feb. 9 for the second week of performances.

To enter, people need to download the Hamilton app. After opening the app, fans of the show should touch the "lottery" tab. Then, they should swipe to the Knoxville show and hit "enter" on the listing showing the day they want to see the show.

Notifications for winners will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances through email, and in the app. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets once they receive the notification.