"I’ve seen fires, but nothing like that" | Second fire within 24 hours engulfs Standard Knitting Mill building, left in ruins

The KFD chief said the fire might have started accidentally by people who were living in the abandoned building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters contained the flames at a Historic building in North Knoxville, the Standard Knitting Mill.

The smoke could be seen for miles, when the fire was at its peak.

Billy Boling watched the entire scene unfold from his back porch. He lives no more than 200 feet away from the Standard Knitting Mill building.

“When I come out, I mean the whole corner up there was on fire, pieces were all up in the air, big pieces that floated down catching the grass on fire. I was scared it was gonna catch the house on fire," Boling said.

He gathered with some of his neighbors to watch firefighters put the flames out. Part of the crew set up a hose and ladder right in Boling's backyard.

"Pretty close, I mean it’s right across the street there," Boling said.

Boling said he never saw anything like it. He could feel the heat from the fire by just standing on his lawn.

"I’ve seen fires but nothing like that," he said.

The flames started to ravage a few minutes before sunset. The smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Hundreds of people from across the Scruffy City gathered to watch off 6th street. A few people even sent drones in the air for Ariel views of the building.

The chief of the Knoxville Fire Department, Stan Sharp said the team got the fire contained fairly quickly. He applauded the departments teamwork, hard work and persistence on this fire.

"It's fully contained, it’s not spreading, we will continue until the fire is put out. But, our focus is also just keeping our folks safe the rest of the night," Sharp said.

One of the big concerns with a structure-fire like this is the possibility for the floors to cave in. The department first attacked the fire with water hoses from above and the sides. Once they evaluated the situation and weighed the risk of collapse, firefighters were able to go inside to put out any remaining flames.

As of Sunday night, there were no reported injuries.

The Knoxville Fire Department believes this fire was accidently started by people who were living out of this abandoned building.

“We have had incidents in here before and you fence it off, you secure it as best as you can… yet, people still get in,” Sharp said.

This is the second fire in the Standard Knitting Mill within 24 hours.

Sunday morning, KFD responded to a fire at the vacant Standard Knitting Mill at 1201 Abilene Place on Sunday.

Crews responded to the reports around 10:50 a.m. When they arrived, crews noticed smoke coming from the second floor of the structure, KFD said.

As units were arriving, several people were seen running from the building. KFD's Fire Investigation Unit detained one person and the Knoxville Police Department detained two others, according to KFD.

KFD said the Sunday evening fire is not a result of the warming fire earlier in the day. According to Sharp, their crews came through and secured the premises following the warming fire.

However, Sharp said this is a continuum of a problem the city has had with people taking shelter at this building.

Boling, who lives next door to it, hopes this fire helps put an end to the problem.

“It’s hard to sleep at night knowing people are in there and stuff like this can happen.. it’s dangerous,” Boling said.