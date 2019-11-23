HALLS, Tenn. — Nearly a full week has passed since 77-year-old Jack Harrison was separated from his family at the Halls Walmart, but law enforcement and volunteers are not giving up their search efforts to find him.

Harrison disappeared the night of Sunday, Nov. 17 and a Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said he suffers from dementia and other severe medical conditions that require medication.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt, tennis shoes, brown jacket and a ball hat with a Broncos emblem on the front.

Since his disappearance, crews have been canvasing neighborhoods and scouring every corner of the area in hopes of finding him.

On Friday, deputies with KCSO's tracking team searched all day, including along Beaver Creek. No sign of him has been discovered yet.

Volunteers joined in the search, walking around the area where he disappeared and calling his name.

Family members told them to say "Jack, Karen's waiting for you," if they found him in order to keep him in one location. Karen is the name of Jack's wife.

The Knox County Sheriff's office devoted 26 members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) on Thursday, with patrol officers joining them between other calls.

"Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking the public to remain vigilant, if you see someone who matches the description of Mr. Harrison please call 911. If at all possible try to keep him in your sight until one of our Officers can arrive, if you feel comfortable you may approach him and talk to him," according to a release.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.