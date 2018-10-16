Knoxville — Jackie's Dream serves what Chef Jackie Booker Griffin calls "country cookin", with an emphasis on fresh food made with love.

And that special ingredient has made many in Knoxville fall in love with the food at Jackie's. So many, in fact, that the restaurant is lacking on space to fit them all in.

"We've gotten to a space where people are sometimes sitting here standing waiting for 30-45 minutes," Jackie explained.

Open since just 2015, the restaurant has more than 500 recommendations on Facebook alone, and is now eyeing a move to the Happy Holler area of Knoxville.

"We've just outgrown this building," Jackie said. "We can't perform like we need to perform and serve our people like we need to serve our people."

So the restaurant turned to GoFundMe to crowdfunding for much needed supplies in the move.

According to the GoFundMe post from October 11, that move needs to happen by the end of the month.

The restaurant found a new space on Woodland Avenue, but is asking for the community's support to make the sudden turnaround, the post said.

The post said the restaurant needs the money for:

1- Ice Maker $5,000.00

9- Tables $1,000.00

60- Chairs $1,400.00

2- Coolers $2,400.00

1- Bar $1,000.00

2- Fryers $1,000.00

Pots & Pans $1,500.00

Plateware $1,000.00

Cleaning and Painting: $3500.00

Moving Expenses: $2500.00

So far it's raised more than half of its $20,000 goal.

