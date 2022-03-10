City Attorney: Jacksboro police chief, several officers turn in their guns and badges

According to City Attorney Stephen Hurst, one officer remains on the force. The city has called in help from Campbell County and LaFollette officers.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Campbell County officials said Jacksboro's police chief and several city officers suddenly walked off the job on Monday, leaving the city with just one officer.

Officials said Jacksboro Police Department Chief Jeremy Goins and two other officers turned in their guns and badges. According to City Attorney Stephen Hurst, there are only four officers that work with the department, so only one officer remains on the force.

"They were not fired. There's some argument out there... they were not discharged. There's a process to do that. And they did not formally resign, they walked off the job, which is troublesome, but they walked off the job," Hurst said. "If they have grievances, I'm sure they will air those grievances in the proper place, the proper forum or whatever. But at this point in time, if they have them, they are not known to me. And if they will air those grievances in the proper form -- we'll deal with that. But at this point in time, they just quit."

Hurst said he's asked the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and LaFollette Police Department to help out with calls in the city and to fill in the missing roles in the meantime. He said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is also helping out to respond to traffic incidents.

Officer Daniel Smith from the LaFollette Police Department will be Jacksboro's acting chief. The city said it is actively recruiting new officers, saying its biggest concern at the moment is covering night patrols.

"They will hold the fort and we get some more folks with the help of joining agencies," Hurst said.