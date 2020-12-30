Jackson Avenue ramps project ends Thursday

The Jackson Avenue ramps were built in 1920. Before this project, the only major repair work on the ramps since their construction was done in 2009.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a few weather delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-million dollar Jackson Avenue Ramps project in Downtown Knoxville is finally almost finished.

The Jackson Avenue ramps were built in 1920. Before this project, the only major repair work on the ramps since their construction was done in 2009.

The project started in September 2019 closing the ramps to drive-thru traffic.

Next, crews started to remove century-old bricks, but that history wasn't lost. Crews used them in the new design.

Downtown Coordinator Rick Emmitt said finishing this project is a win for residents, businesses and drivers in the area as Downtown Knoxville grows and expands.

"That's a key piece of property for folks to get from one place to the other. And we really anticipate a lot of activity to the north in the future," Emmitt said.

There's still some work to do at the end of the bridge, and crews still need to install street lights.