THP searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jacob Kennamer was last seen at a hotel in Rocky Top and may be experiencing a medical emergency.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a Kentucky man who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Jacob Kennamer was last seen at a hotel in Rocky Top in Anderson County and could be experiencing a medical emergency, THP said.

On Sunday, troopers in Campbell County located a white Lexus belonging to Kennamer. The vehicle was parked on I-75 N, according to THP.

If you have any information about Kennamer, please call 911 or contact THP Lt. William Bruce at 865-544-3384 option 0.