Jacobs Engineering settles with workers in lawsuit over nation's worst coal ash spill

The workers said that working conditions to clean up the Kingston Coal Ash Spill of 2008 made them sick, and many had died.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jacobs Engineering said Monday they settled in a lawsuit from workers who cleaned up one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history — the 2008 Kingston Coal Ash Spill.

In December 2008, a holding cell at the TVA Kingston steam plant containing liquid coal ash collapsed, spreading slurry across hundreds of surrounding acres. The ash was the byproduct of burning coal to create energy.

TVA tapped Jacobs Engineering to hire workers to clean up the huge spill, which cost TVA more than $1 billion.

In 2013, the first of more than 200 workers who labored to clean up the nation's worst coal ash spill filed a lawsuit against the contractor. They said they were exposed to heavy metals and radioactive particles in the coal ash that led to severe illnesses. Dozens of the workers who brought lawsuits against the company died as the cases dragged on.

"In 2023, to avoid further litigation, the parties chose to enter into an agreement to resolve the cases," Jacobs Engineering said on its website.

They also said the terms of the settlement are confidential.