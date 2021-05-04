Jacobs proposing $893M county budget that emphasizes jobs, education, recreation

The county mayor will present the proposed budget Tuesday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will present a $893 million budget Tuesday afternoon for the upcoming fiscal year that focuses on education, recreation and job creation.

There's no plan to raise taxes. The county, in fact, is strong from a sale tax revenue perspective.

The current budget is about $851 million. It was prepared in the midst of the pandemic, at a time when finance officials across the state anticipated severe repercussions.

The 2021-22 budget includes 5 percent raises for uniformed personnel with the Knox County Sheriff's Office from the rank of captain on down.

Higher ranked uniform personnel and non-uniform personnel will get 3 percent raises under the plan, which must be approved by Knox County Commission.

About two-thirds of the budget is consumed by Knox County Schools. The school board has approved Superintendent Bob Thomas' $540 million plan and forwarded it on to the Mayor's Office.