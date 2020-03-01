KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Jalapeno and Cheddar Grits

Presented by The Front Porch

Ingredients

2 T. Unsalted butter

1 Diced jalapeno

4 cups of whole milk

1 T. chicken base

2 c. cheddar cheese

Directions

In a medium size sauce pot saute the jalapeno until its soft and fragrant, pour milk into the sauce pot add the chicken base and whisk. bring this to a boil. once it is boiled add the grits and stir constantly until it comes back up to a boil. reduce heat to low and continue to stir until the grits are creamy, fold in your cheese until it is melted. then its ready to eat! you can eat it as it is or top it with and of your favorite items from grilled chicken, steak, fried catfish, or my favorite grilled shrimp and Chorizo! Enjoy